No solution except President's Rule if West Bengal continues to burn: BJP leader Rahul Sinha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday alleged that West Bengal is burning due to the Trinamool Congress and he did not rule out the possibility of imposing President's Rule in the state if there is no improvement in the situation.

"The state is burning due to TMC. If it continues like this, then there will be no solution except the President's Rule," he said at a press conference here.

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee requested the people to not create a disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12. (ANI)

