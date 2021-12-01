No specific group identified for hate speeches against minorities, Centre informs RS on Tripura violence

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that no specific group has been identified for spreading rumours and hate speeches against minorities in the backdrop of violence that was reported in Tripura some weeks back.

"No specific group identified for spreading rumours and hate speeches against minorities. However, six cases have been registered in respect of the malicious posts in social media spreading rumour/communal hatred etc," reads the written reply.

"Tripura government has informed that there have been some sporadic incidents of damage to property. 15 cases have been registered over these incidents in the State during the last few weeks," it added.



The statements were made in a written reply to a question asked by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge around the violence in Tripura.

He also said that "To prevent such incidents, Tripura government has extensively deployed police forces in the affected areas. Mobile/fixed pickets during the night and regular patrolling being continued. All religious places have been provided security coverage."

There were reports of violence in October in Tripura. (ANI)

