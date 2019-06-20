No threat to Cong-JDS government: Siddaramaiah

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there is "no threat" to the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka.

"There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka. There is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said here.

Siddaramaiah met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today to wish him on his birthday.

His statement comes days after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expanded his Cabinet by inducting two independent MLAs.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to R Shankar and H Nagesh at the Raj Bhavan at a simple ceremony. (ANI)

