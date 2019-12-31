No violation of protocol in Kannur: Chennithala on History Congress row

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that there was "no violation of protocol in Kannur" at the inauguration of 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University, where Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced protest while delivering his inaugural address.

Chennithala's statement comes after the event witnessed unruly scenes with some delegates staging a protest against the Kerala Governor while he was delivering the inaugural address.



"The governorship approach is expected from the Governor. There was no violation of protocol in Kannur. None of the participants were terrorists. The case against the protesters is wrong," he added.

The protestors at the event on Saturday raised placards against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also shouted slogans. (ANI)

