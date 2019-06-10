No way to verify if PoK terror camps closed, will continue to maintain strict vigil: Gen Rawat

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI) Amid claims that Pakistan has shut down terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said there was no way to verify this, adding that the Army would continue to maintain a strict vigil along the borders.

"There is now way to verify whether the Pakistan Army has closed the terrorist camps there (in PoK) or not. We will not take chances and continue to maintain a strict vigil along our borders," General Rawat told ANI when asked if the Army had any information about Pakistan having shut down its terrorist camps in PoK.

The Army Chief was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army.

Reports today suggested that the Pakistan Army shut down its key terror infrastructure, including over a dozen training camps across the Line of Control.

The development, the reports suggested, have taken place ahead of anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) plenary meeting next week where Pakistan faces the possibility of being blacklisted for non-compliance.

On the issue of infiltration attempts by Pakistan, top Army sources said there has not been any serious attempt by the Pakistan Army to push any terrorists from its side to India this summer.

However, the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil on borders and prepared to foil any infiltration bid from across the borders.

Sources said Pakistan pulled back a part of its armoured columns from the Sialkot sector opposite the Jammu sector.

The forward deployments were made by the Pakistan Army after India carried out aerial strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

India had also deployed armoured elements of its strike corps after the aerial attacks to guard against any Pakistani misadventure. (ANI)

