No words to describe such heinous acts: Mamata Banerjee over JNU violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University and said that words are not enough to describe such heinous acts.

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students and teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to Delhi to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU," tweeted Banerjee.

The Chief Minister's tweet came after a mob of masked goons entered the University campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the University following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment.

Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods.

A tweet from the official handle of the JNUSU said, "Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU."

"Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU," another tweet added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP's JNU unit claimed in a tweet: "Emergency in JNU. Leftist goons of JNU accompanied with their cadre from other universities have crossed every limit. They have proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU.'' (ANI)

