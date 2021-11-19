Nobody is indispensable, says Congress MLA after senior party leaders resign in J-K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following the spate of resignations of 20 Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, MLA Lakshman Singh has said that nobody is "indispensable" and it does not affect the party if somebody resigns or leaves the party.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Congress MLA said, "Opportunity is created in adversity. We may possibly find 20 more people in replacement for these 20 people who resigned. So, it does not make a difference if somebody resigns or leaves the party. I believe that 20 new young workers of the party have got the opportunity. They will come forward."

When asked that some of the resigned leaders were former ministers, Singh said that nobody is indispensable.

"Nobody is indispensable, without whom the party cannot run. If one has left, the other will replace," he told ANI.

Talking about the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, he said that the state government should consider adding the poetry on Rani Laxmi Bai written by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to the curriculum.

"The chapter of Rani Laxmi Bai was being taught in schools, that was stopped, it should be resumed again. The chief minister should consider this and announce the addition of the poetry of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on the warrior to the curriculum. This poetry should be taught in schools," he said.

Talking about the comments made by the actor-comedian Vir Das on the Indian women, the MLA said he must have done it for media attention.

"He must have done this for the media attention, it is not a comedy subject. When you talk about women, it is not a comedy subject, but a serious issue. Vir Das should be careful," he said.

Asked about the political storm that erupted after the launch of Salman Khurshid's book, he said that he should believe in secularism and avoid the communal talks.

"He is a very intellectual, was my senior in college, it is not right to bring out such a book before the election, he is very secular, he should believe in secularism and avoid the communal talk," the Congress MLA told ANI. (ANI)