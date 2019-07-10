Noida police arrest 60 foreigners with no valid travel documents

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Noida police on Wednesday arrested 60 foreign nationals with no valid travel documents. The foreign nationals are suspected to be involved in illegal liquor and drug business.

"We used to get complains that they were involved in illegal liquor and drug business. We had conducted a drive to identify them and 60 foreigners who don't have valid documents have been caught. Seventeen of them have expired visas and eight of them have fake visa," Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida said while talking to ANI.

"Operation Clean 10 was run by Gautam Buddh Nagar police to keep a check on foreign nationals staying here without valid travel documents or were involved in criminal activities," the Police Officer added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

