Noida: Two Class 12 students forge DM order to declare 2-day holiday in school

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Noida Police have registered an FIR against two students of Class 12 for allegedly forging and circulating a document of the Noida District Magistrate declaring a two-day holiday in the school.

"On December 22, one of my previous orders was forged claiming that holiday had been declared for December 23 and 24. The order was issued fraudulently. FIR was registered immediately. Within 12-14 hours, Noida Police identified two students from Class 12," District Magistrate BN Singh told reporters here.

"They admitted their mistake. But since the FIR was registered, they were sent to the juvenile justice board. Later, they got bail," he said. (ANI)

