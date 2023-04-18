Nomination process picks up momentum for Karnataka polls; BJP releases third list, Shettar joins Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka), April 18 (ANI): BJP on Monday announced its candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat hours after former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress as the electioneering picked up momentum in the sourthern state with the nomination process to end in two days.

Jagadish Shettar's resignation from BJP and his joining Congress has made Hubballi-Dharwad Central a key battle in the assembly polls. Shettar, a six-time MLA, represented the seat in the outgoing assembly and was keen to be given ticket from the constituency.

He is second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in the past four days. Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had joined the Congress on Friday.

The process of nominations has also picked up momentum with senior leaders from various parties filing their papers. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura constituency. Former Prime Minister HD Dewegowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday filed his nomination as a candidate of Janata Dal-Secular candidate from the Ramanagara seat.

JD-S leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination from the Channapatna assembly constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Bidar to boost the Congress campaign and urged people to give at least 150 seats to the party.

Within hours of Jagadish Shettar leaving the party and joining Congress, the BJP on Monday announced its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls that included Hubli-Dharwad Central.

With announcement of 10 more candidates, the BJP has so far declared 222 candidates of 224 seats in the state assembly.

BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai has been chosen as the party candidate from Hubli- Dharwad (Central) assembly constituency which was previously held by Shettar, a six-time MLA and a former Karnataka chief minister.

A senior BJP leader said that Mahesh Tenginkai is a dedicated party worker and represents the same community as Jagdish Shettar.

"The CEC has shown faith in him and is confident that he will come out victorious," the leader told ANI.

Another leader said that Tenginkai has handled party responsibilities and is a strong candidate.

"Mahesh Tenginkai has been associated as an office bearer of the Yuva Morcha and has held organisational responsibilities in the state. He is a dedicated party worker and is a strong candidate as he has worked dedicatedly in the region," he said.

In the list of 10 candidates declared on Monday, BJP has dropped Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura but has given a ticket to his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

Nomination process for the May 10 assembly polls in the state will end on April 20.

The BJP had declared 189 candidates followed by 23 candidates in the second list.

The result of assembly polls will be declared on May 13.

Various candidates across parties filed their nominations in seven constituencies in s Shivamogga for the upcoming state Assembly elections.



Two brothers in the Soraba constituency, Madhu Bangarappa from Congress and Kumar Bangarappa from the BJP filed their nominations.

The two brothers offered special pooja at the Ranganatha Swamy temple at different times and took the procession to the election office to submit their respective nomination papers.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP candidate for the Shikaripura constituency BY Vijayendra also filed his nomination. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Netravati filed nomination papers in Shimoga city.

Chandrakanth Patil filed his nomination as BJP's candidate from Gulbarga North Assembly constituency

Shettar who arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday morning was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Senior BJP leader Amar Singh Patil also joined Congress along with Shettar. Speaking at the occasion, Shettar said he was treated badly by the BJP.

"Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former chief minister and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth," he said.

"I was among those who organised and worked for the growth of the (BJP) party. Yes BJP gave me respect and position. I won as an MLA six times and I thought I would be naturally fielded for the seventh time.I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get.

"On April 11 the party incharge said I had not been given a ticket. He spoke to me like speaking to a child. What should I do? I got a call in the morning and I was spoken to like I am a first time MLA or aspirant. I'm hurt. I was treated badly, " Shettar added.

The former Chief Minister said he is joining Congress "whole-heartedly".

Kharge said Khattar's joining will boost the enthusiasm of Congress workers.

"I do not need to give more introduction about Jagadish Shettar. His joining will boost the enthusiasm of the Congress, He is the person who not only wins alone, he is a person who is capable to win more seats. Though he was in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jana Sangha, he is a non-controversial person. We have worked together."

"Our target was 150, now after Shettar's joining it is confirmed that we will reach the target," he said.

BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shettar "would be used and later thrown out by Congress".

"Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Virendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. They first honour people and then insult them after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and will be thrown out. Till BS Yediyurappa is with us, the Lingayat community will be with us," Bommai told reporters.

"Someone has to give a reason when he leaves the party. BJP has given everything to Shettar in his political life over the last 25 years. There is no question of ignoring them."

In his speeches, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government in Karnataka of corruption.

"You know the BJP very well in Karnataka. I did not coin the slogan of '40 per cent Commission government', it was coined by you - the people of Karnataka," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi also accused BJP of neglecting the OBC community."If we want to take OBC in the country forward and give them their rights, the first step would be for the Prime Minister to release data of the OBC census. The PM will never do this as he does not want the welfare of OBC. Congress will do this as soon as we get the opportunity...," he alleged. (ANI)

