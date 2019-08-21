Normal functioning reported from large parts of J-K: Rohit Kansal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that normal functioning of large parts of the region was reported on Tuesday with 12 out of 22 districts functioning normally.

Addressing the media here, Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal, who is also government's spokesperson, said that out of 197 police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, 136 police stations have no day time restrictions.

Commenting on the situation of Kashmir valley, Kansal said that middle-level schools would start functioning from Wednesday in the areas where primary schools resumed functioning from Monday.

He said public transport has started plying in areas where relaxations have been provided and inter-district transport has also started functioning, adding that National Highway and Airports are functioning normally.

On the position of stock and supply in Kashmir valley, Kansal said there was an adequate supply of essentials and 13,287 LPG cylinders were distributed among consumers during the few days.

He said out of 93,000 landlines, 73,000 landlines have started functioning and rest of the landlines would operate soon. (ANI)

