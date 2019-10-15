Picture Courtesy - Jitendra Singh Twitter
Picture Courtesy - Jitendra Singh Twitter

North East Expo 2019: Jitendra Singh presides over as chief guest at curtain raiser event

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday presided over as the chief guest at the curtain raiser event for the North East Expo 2019, organised here.
The regional commissioners of the eight North-East states also attended the curtain-raiser event, which was organised by All India Women's Education Fund Association (AIWEFA), read a statement.
To celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, 100 years of his association with Khadi and 91 years of AIWEFA's service to women and communities, the campaign 'Khadi Goes Global' has been initiated.
It brings together all the eight states of North-East India to create a platform with the North East handloom, handicrafts and the farm sector, at the North East Expo, 2019, on November 2-3.
Addressing the event, Singh said that in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited North East over 30 times, which shows the kind of importance this government attaches with the states of the North East.
The Minister observed that this importance given by the government has bridged the gaps of growth and development in North East as well as broken psychological barriers in the minds of the people. "The government has managed to bring the rest of India closer to the North East," he said.
Singh also talked about the steps being taken by the central government for the development of the North East. He informed how the transport infrastructure, including rail tracks, highways, airports, had increased exponentially in the last five years with the constant interest being taken by the Prime Minister.
The minister said that 35 per cent of total bamboo production in India comes from the North East, but it was not utilised due to obsolete laws.
"The day is not far when the North East would become the start up hub of the country", he said.
Singh also talked about how the government is planning to replicate the success stories of development of North East in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.
The North East Expo, 2019, will provide a platform for entrepreneurs from the eight northeast states to open up trade and commerce with ASEAN and BIMSTEC nations through Tea Diplomacy and Khadi Diplomacy, the statement said.
It will include panel discussions, back-to-back meetings, art, culture, food stalls, and stalls on northeast handlooms and handicrafts. This event also aims to identify and carry out preservation of the distinctive arts of the different tribes of the North East, the statement added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:45 IST

Andhra CM launches 'YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM KISAN' scheme

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday launched 'YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM KISAN' scheme at Vikrama Simhapuri University premises in Nellore's Kakuturu village.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:40 IST

Roads in MP are like Vijayvargiya cheeks, will make them like...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday compared condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh to "cheeks" of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and added that Congress government will make them like "cheeks" of Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:38 IST

Rahul spearheading Congress campaign in Assembly polls, Sonia...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): With few days left for campaigning in assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's campaign while interim party chief Sonia Gandhi is yet to address her first rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:35 IST

Modi govt trying to turn India a majoritarian nation, has...

New Delhi[India], Oct 15 (ANI): Terming economic slowdown as "man-made tragedy", the Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of seeking to turn the country into a majoritarian nation and crippling the economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Bihar govt constitutes committee to inquire about cause behind...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has constituted a high-level four-member committee to inquire into the cause behind the recent flooding in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:21 IST

Queen Maxima dolls up in beige dress to meet Indian alumni from...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): As Queen Maxima of the Netherlands met Indian alumni from the Dutch country, she donned a beige dress with a disc hat adding charm to the look.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:12 IST

Won't accept body until he is declared Indian: Kin of man...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The death of a person, who was declared 'foreigner' two years ago has caused much hue and cry in Dhekiajuli. The family of the deceased have refused to take the body.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:03 IST

Punjab govt offers to organise 550th Prakash Purb events at...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Taking an initiative to break the "deadlock" over the main events to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Captain Amarinder Singh-led government on Tuesday offered to hold the Sultanpur Lodhi functions on November 11-12 under the patronage of t

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:48 IST

Shiv Sena MPs meet RBI Governor amid PMC bank crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A delegation of Shiv Sena MPs on Tuesday met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das requesting him to redress issues related to the PMC bank depositors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:31 IST

Karnataka: G Parameshwara appears before I-T Department

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday appeared before Income Tax Department for a hearing in Bengaluru days after Rs 4.52 crores were recovered from raids conducted at premises linked to him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:25 IST

Shivakumar's family moves Delhi HC seeking to quash EC summons...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Family members of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar have moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case against the legislator.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:23 IST

India, China to remain fastest growing major economies, says IMF

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Amid a synchronised slow down in the global economy, India and China are expected to remain the fastest-growing major economies in the world with projected growth of 6.1 per cent in 2019, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read More
iocl