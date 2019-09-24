Not a candidate for Bihar's CM post, time has come for me to retire: Giriraj Singh

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in the state and now the time has come for him to retire from politics.

"I am not a candidate for the chief minister's post in Bihar. Now the time has come for me that I should bid adieu to politics," Singh told ANI.

In a nostalgic tone, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said, "I saw a great leader like Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of the country."

In reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "When I joined politics, I came with the call for the integration of Kashmir with India. For the same our ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave up his life."

"Slowly all our wishes are getting fulfiled and I hope it will continue in the future. And after that what is the scope left for me to remain in politics," he added. (ANI)

