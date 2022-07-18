"Not a criminal": Arvind Kejriwal over delay in nod for Singapore visit

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that there appears to be a "political reason" behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for a global summit.

"It's not like I'm a criminal. I'm an elected CM of a state in the country. It's beyond my understanding why I'm being prohibited from visiting World Cities Summit, Singapore. I think this visit would only bring more glory to India," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference today in the national capital.

Miffed over the pending clearance from the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal stressed his visit to the "World Cities Summit" in Singapore is a matter of pride for India.



On Sunday, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him for the clearance for the summit which is due to be held at the end of this month.

"It is a matter of pride for India as the world is inspired by the health and education model of Delhi. The country will feel proud when I will present the model of Delhi's schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, free electricity and others. My Singapore visit will elevate the country's pride and stature," the letter added.

"The Government of Singapore has invited us to present the Delhi model at the global summit. During the summit, the Delhi model has to be presented in front of many big leaders of the world. Today the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country," the letter stated.

Kejriwal had said in June that he had accepted the invitation of the Singapore high commissioner, Simon Wong, to attend the summit on August 2-3. (ANI)

