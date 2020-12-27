'Not a good sign for alliance politics': KC Tyagi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the defection of six MLAs of his party in Arunachal Pradesh to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a good sign for alliance politics.

Recently, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh--Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku-- switched to the BJP.

"We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining Bharatiya Janata Party. This is not a good sign for alliance politics," Tyagi said while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of JD(U)'s national executive meet on Sunday.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that "they have gone their own way". JD(U) is part of the NDA government in Centre and won Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh has been unanimously chosen as the national president of the Janata Dal (United) replacing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held that office till now.



Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of JDU in 2019 for a period of three years but he relinquished the post today in favour of the bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh.

Singh had served as the general secretary of the party till now.

The Party in a tweet said that Kumar had proposed the name of RCP in the national executive meeting and was accepted unanimously.

Nitish Kumar, while addressing party workers asserted that he made RCP Singh the national president of JD(U) after "considering the idea thoroughly."

"I made him the national president to ensure that we can get more and more work done. RCP Singh will look after the party's work completely."

Kumar said that he had absolutely "no wish" to become chief minister but under pressure, he had become Chief Minister. "I do not mind whosoever becomes Chief Minister. I do not have any wish for this post," he said. (ANI)

