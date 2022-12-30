Not aware of no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker, says Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Thursday denied having any information regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators seeking to move a 'No-confidence motion' against Speaker Rahul Narvekar and said that he is not aware of any such developments.

The NCP leader, however, added that had he been aware of the motion, he would have signed it as well.

Earlier in the day, the MVA MLAs wrote a letter to Maharashtra legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat seeking to move the motion alleging that the Opposition members were not allowed to speak in the House by the Speaker.



"I am not aware of a no-confidence motion against the speaker. Today, at 9 am I went to the assembly and now I am coming out at 12 pm. As far as my knowledge is concerned, the no-confidence motion against the speaker can't be brought till one year. If I was aware of this motion, then my sign would have been there. I have no information about this," Pawar said.

Earlier, the MVA members claimed that the motion that was sought to be moved was signed by 39 MLAs.

In this regard, a letter was also handed over to Legislative Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat by MLAs Sunil Kedar, Sunil Prabhu, Suresh Varpudkar and Anil Patil. (ANI)

