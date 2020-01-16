Not bothered if Congress steps out from alliance, says DMK's Durai Murugan

ANI |

Katpadi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress leader KS Alagiri's "DMK is not following alliance dharma" remark, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Treasurer Durai Murugan on Wednesday said that his party was not bothered if the Congress stepped out from the alliance.

"If they leave the alliance, let them go. What is the harm? We are not bothered if the Congress goes out of the alliance, in particular, I am not concerned," DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan told media persons while responding to Alagiri's statement.

On being asked if the vote share of DMK will be reduced without Congress, he said: "No, not at all. Only if they (Congress) have a vote share ours (votes) will get reduced."

Taking a dig at Murugan's statement, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram asked him, "Why did not this wisdom dawn before the Vellore parliamentary bye-election?"

The alliance between DMK and Congress started to seem to be in danger when Alagiri publicly accused DMK President MK Stalin of "not adhering to the coalition's Dharma" as he did not give party enough seats in local body polls.

On Monday, DMK skipped the Congress-led opposition party, held to discuss the political situation in the country in view of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

