"Not democracy, but casteism, dynastic politics are in danger": Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a jibe at the Congress saying that democracy is not in danger; it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') that are in danger.

"Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') which are in danger," Amit Shah said addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav.

Asserting that country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Shah said that never in the history of independent India has the budget session ended without one proper discussion.

"The opposition members didn't let Parliament function; the reason was Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member. Rahul insulted India abroad. The people of the country see and understand this as well. Once again, the Modi government will cross 300," Shah added.

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Kaushambi Festival 2023 with CM Yogi Adityanath.

On this occasion, both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present.

In his address, Amit Shah attacked the opposition and appealed to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister.

"We have come here with a resolution to make Modi the Prime Minister again in 2024."

The Union Home Minister said that the Supreme Court implemented this law with its judgement.

"Manmohan Singh wanted to amend it to protect Lalu Prasad Yadav, but Rahul stopped him. Surat Court convicted Rahul and he was disqualified. So far, 17 members have been expelled and the same happened with Rahul. For this, Congress MPs wore black attire and stalled Parliament proceedings."

Attacking Rahul, he went on to say, "It's the duty of all citizens to follow the law, and you were a parliamentarian. You can challenge the conviction and fight it out in court. You have wasted Parliament's time, the country will not forgive you for it," he remarked.

Shah said that Congress, the SP, and BSP were putting obstacles in the way of the building of Ram Mandir, but now Lord Ram will sit in the temple of Ayodhya.

"Kashmir is ours and that we have eliminated terrorism there. By abolishing Article 370, we made Kashmir ours forever," he said, adding that laying the foundation stone and inaugurating works worth more than Rs 612 crore in a district is a big deal in itself, but the Yogi government did it. More than 16 thousand players took part in the Sansad Khel Spardha organized in Kaushambi. (ANI)