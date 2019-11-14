Not disheartened with bypoll results, people won't keep voting for same party: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth President Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai Parliament Constituency MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy's office in Tondiarpet, Chennai and said that he was not disheartened by the bypoll results announced last month.

Udhayanidhi, son of DMK President MK Stalin was elected as the secretary of the youth wing of DMK in July.

Speaking to ANI, Veeraswamy said: "I am very happy that this office has been opened. I am also very grateful to Stalin for taking his time out to come and inaugurate the office. This will be of great help for the people of North Chennai".

Speaking on the recent by-polls results announced on October 21 in Tamil Nadu, Veeraswamy said: "If you look at all the by-elections, the decision has always been in the favor of the ruling party. We are not disheartened by the loss in the by-elections. The people of Tamil Nadu are smart and they will not keep voting for the same party forever."

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy won in the 2019 Indian Lok Sabha elections as a DMK candidate. (ANI)

