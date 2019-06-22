Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy while addressing a press conference in Yadgir, Karnataka on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy while addressing a press conference in Yadgir, Karnataka on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Not enjoying 5-star treatment, ready to sleep on road: HD Kumaraswamy on his visit to Yadgir

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 02:19 IST

Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who kick-started his village stay campaign 'Grama Vastavya 2.0' from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district on Friday, denied reports of him getting a "5-star treatment" in a village stating that he was ready to sleep on the road.
"What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me," Kumaraswamy said during a press conference here in Chandraki village.
Kumaraswamy's remarks come in response to a report that he was being given a luxurious treatment at the village. Prior to his visit, renovation was done in the bathroom of a lodge he was supposed to stay.
On being asked about it, Kumaraswamy said: "It will help kids here. I came here on an ordinary bus. I did not come in a Volvo bus. I do not need to learn anything from BJP. I have slept in a hut as well as in a 5-star hotel. When my father was Prime Minister, I slept in Grand Kremlin Palace, Russia. I have seen everything in life."
The Chief Minister also said that gimmicks were for the Opposition and that for him working on the ground was important. "Some of my friends are asking why I am holding the 'village stay programme', they can sit in Vidhan Soudha and work. I would like to say that gimmicks are for the Opposition, not for me," he said.
During his visit, Kumaraswamy also interacted with school students to understand the problems faced by them.
"The meaning of coming to school is that through education there will be more development. Before I came, all officers went around villages and created awareness and identified beneficiaries of various schemes. All issues of the villagers are resolved now," he said.
Talking about the plight of the farmers in the state and loan waiver schemes meant for them, Kumaraswamy said: "I have detailed information on loan waivers. Rs 100 crore will be released to Kalaburagi District Central Cooperative Bank. The decision will be taken by the cooperative minister for new loans to farmers." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:19 IST

Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla district

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:44 IST

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on Saturday mounted to 128 in Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:08 IST

4 held for assaulting policeman in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): Four people were arrested in Chennai for assaulting a policeman on duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Rajasthan: 12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok...

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly while attempting to shoot and upload his video on mobile app Tik Tok, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:38 IST

Telangana: KCR inaugurates world's largest irrigation project

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday inaugurated the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, here in Bhupalpally district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Telangana: Father held for raping 5 -year-old daughter multiple times

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, police said on Friday

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:27 IST

Jharkhand: Two held, rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Bokaro police on Friday arrested two men and recovered a rare snake Red Sand Boa worth Rs 1.6 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Stuti Khandwala clears NEET, JEE, AIIMS, JIPMER, chooses...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Surat-based Stuti Khandwala who hit headlines for clearing four top competitive exams NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, besides securing a scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has decided to pursue research in the premier US institute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:50 IST

BJP's vote share increased despite SP-BSP alliance: Rajnath in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): After getting re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:35 IST

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Naveen...

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on Friday drew flak for calling himself "God" and equating Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Lord Jagannath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:35 IST

Afghanistan holds agricultural expo in Mumbai to boost trade...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Afghanistan on Friday held an event here to highlight "Made in Afghanistan" products in a bid to attract Indian investment to their nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:02 IST

Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati. He was joined by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at the event.

Read More
iocl