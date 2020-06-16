Not enough hospital beds in Maharashtra to treat COVID-19 patients: Ram Kadam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra government has been indifferent to COVID-19 situation and patients were dying "due to the lack of beds."

Talking to the media, he accused the coalition government of infighting.

"In the last few months, the Maharashtra government has done nothing for the poor in the fight against COVID-19. They have only given them free advice. They are busy talking about a squeaking old bed but are not bothered about the people dying in Maharashtra due to lack of beds during the pandemic," he alleged.

Kadam was referring to an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana which on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and asked "why is the old cot making a noise". Congress is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and NCP.

"Is there some self-respect left in Congress and NCP?" Kadam asked.

He urged the Maharashtra government to tackle the coronavirus situation "seriously". (ANI)

