Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Not enough to be active on social media, fight government on streets: Sonia

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked party workers and leaders to fight against the Central government's policies on the streets in villages and towns as it is not enough to be active and aggressive on social media.
In her opening remarks at a meeting of party general secretaries, state unit chiefs and Congress legislature party leaders, she said that it is far more important to go to the people directly and fight for their problems.
However, she also said that the party needs to do better on social media.
Gandhi said the party needs to have a concrete agitational agenda.
She attacked the Modi government on a range of issues including 'economic slump,' 'vendetta politics' and 'silencing dissent' and said the country was looking at the Congress to confront these forces.
Without naming the BJP, she accused it of trying to appropriate legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Dr BR Ambedkar and 'misrepresent their true message for their nefarious ends.'
"We must stand up fearlessly to fight on the streets, fight in villages, towns, and cities. We must have a concrete agitational agenda on issues of pressing concern to the people--whether they be economic or social. It is not enough to be active and aggressive on social media even though that too is needed and we need to do that better. Far more important is to go to the people directly," she said.
Gandhi's emphasis on agitational politics is seen to be significant in view of the party suffering a series of electoral defeats over the past five years. It suffered its second successive Lok Sabha polls defeat earlier this year and could increase its tally only by eight seats.
The party was seen to have highlighted its issues through press conferences and social media but was seen to be less active in holding agitations or organising marches.
Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and Sonia Gandhi agreed to be interim chief last month after months of uncertainty gripping the party.
Following Sonia's remarks, the party units are expected to draw a concrete agitational agenda in the coming weeks. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:22 IST

Telanagana: Devotees bid farewell to tallest Ganesha idol

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Thursday came together here to immerse the tallest idol of 'Khairatabad Ganesha' in Hussain Sagar Lake amid tight security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:06 IST

UP: Case registered against wife, sons of Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): As trouble mounts for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, police have also registered a case against his wife and two sons for allegedly encroaching upon government land here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:03 IST

4 cab, auto drivers held for robbing passengers in Delhi-NCR area

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested four people - all taxi and auto drivers - for allegedly looting more than a dozen passengers in the Delhi-NCR area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:00 IST

New Delhi: Four held for killing four business rivals

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The police on Thursday arrested four men for killing four other men and also seized a foreign-made pistol from their possession from a village in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:59 IST

Odisha: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall, issues warning to fishermen

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning pertaining to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:43 IST

Those who left Congress showed opportunistic character: Sonia

New Delhi, Sep 12(ANI) With a slew of resignations hitting the Congress over the past few months, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the leaders who had gone out and said they had have revealed "their opportunistic character".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:42 IST

Odisha: Special squads visit schools to check bag's weight

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 12: The special squads of Khordha district administration on Thursday visited several schools to check the weight of school bags.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:40 IST

Lalbaughcha Raja heads out for 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Dipped in religious fervour, thousands of people thronged the city streets for the immersion ceremony of Lalbaughcha Raja's Ganpati idol on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:37 IST

VVIP guest house in Jauhar university renamed after former...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The VVIP guest house constructed by Public Works Department (PWD) on the premises of the Jauhar University has been renamed after former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rampur JP Gupta said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:35 IST

92 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir has no restrictions: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that 92 per cent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir has no restrictions now. The region was under a security clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted it special status.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:34 IST

Constitution-drafters included not just Hindu gods but also...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Constitution drafters celebrated India's diversity by adding not just Hindu gods but important historical figures like Tipu Sultan, Akbar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and others, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:29 IST

Judges tramsfers made for cogent reasons, will not hesitate to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy over the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, the Supreme Court on Thursday virtually justified the decison and said that the transfers were made for cogent reasons and that the Collegium will not hesitate i

Read More
iocl