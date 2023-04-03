"Not fair to question PM Modi's degree, question him on real issues like inflation, unemployment," Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that it is not right to question the degrees of ministers and that people should focus on what a leader has achieved in their tenure.

Speaking regarding Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications, while addressing the public meeting on Sunday, Ajit Pawar said, "In the year 2014 did the public vote for Prime Minister Modi on the basis of his degree? it was the charisma he had created which helped him win the elections."

"Now he has been representing the country for nine years. It is not fair to ask about his degree. We should question him on issues like inflation and unemployment. Minister's degree is not an important issue," he added.

He further asked, "Will inflation reduce if we get clarity on his degree? Will people get jobs after knowing the status of his degree?"

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Prime Minister Modi should put his college degrees in the domain of the public.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

His remarks came hours after the Gujarat High Court last week set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Earlier Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was surprised after the matter related to Prime Minister's degree went to court.

While addressing a press conference, Pawan Khera said, "See, why this matter went to the court. They are under a lot of pressure. PM's educational qualification and his degree whether genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing". (ANI)





