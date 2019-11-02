Not held discussions with anyone in Maharashtra, mandate to sit in opposition: Kharge

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Amid the delay in government formation in Maharashtra due to differences between BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing, Congress leader and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday the party has not held discussions on the issue and the mandate was for it was to sit in the opposition.

The Congress leader, who is party in-charge of Maharashtra, said they will raise the issues concerning the people.

"I would like to make it clear that we have not held discussions with anybody to form the government in Maharashtra. People have given us the mandate to sit in opposition," Kharge told ANI.

"We will work to highlight the problems facing the public, like farmer issues, flood relief, education and so on," he added.

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge said it was fighting for power.

"They had asked for votes in the name of the alliance and now when they have got a mandate, they are fighting for power. BJP can do anything to get power. They did the same in Karnataka," he said.

He said BJP-Shiv Sena fought the polls on a different ideology and Congress on a different ideology and it was duty for the ruling alliance to form the government.

"They (BJP-Shiv Sena) fought on a different ideology and we on a different ideology. We will work for those who accepted our ideology and raise their issues. But now it is the duty of BJP-Shiv Sena to form the government and serve the people," Kharge said.

Amid tussle with BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that the party will soon leave its "wait and watch mode".

His remarks came BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that president's rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7. (ANI)

