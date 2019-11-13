Not in a hurry to form government in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): NCP and Congress on Tuesday indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who addressed a joint press conference with Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others, said that the imposition of President's Rule has given the two parties enough time to discuss and decide.

"We are in no hurry as the Governor has given us enough time to discuss and decide," said Pawar.

The joint press conference was held hours after the President's Rule was imposed in the state.

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP on Tuesday held discussions about government formation in Maharashtra.

Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena made a formal contact with the party for the first time on Monday and "it is necessary that there should be clarity on some issues."

"Only after that, some decision can be taken. First, we will talk. Let there be clarification and after that, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.

He slammed the imposition of President's rule in the state.

Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme (CMP). "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.

Pawar said there had been no discussion between them on the CMP.

Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats.

NCP leaders have said that a non-BJP government cannot be formed in the state without NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena joining hands. (ANI)