NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel at the joint press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel at the joint press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Not in a hurry to form government in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): NCP and Congress on Tuesday indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who addressed a joint press conference with Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others, said that the imposition of President's Rule has given the two parties enough time to discuss and decide.
"We are in no hurry as the Governor has given us enough time to discuss and decide," said Pawar.
The joint press conference was held hours after the President's Rule was imposed in the state.
Senior leaders of Congress and NCP on Tuesday held discussions about government formation in Maharashtra.
Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena made a formal contact with the party for the first time on Monday and "it is necessary that there should be clarity on some issues."
"Only after that, some decision can be taken. First, we will talk. Let there be clarification and after that, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.
He slammed the imposition of President's rule in the state.
Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme (CMP). "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.
Pawar said there had been no discussion between them on the CMP.
Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats.
NCP leaders have said that a non-BJP government cannot be formed in the state without NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena joining hands. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as LoP Karnataka: sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Village of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl