Not in our civilisation to disrespect women: Vice President Naidu

Mumbai (India), July 27 (ANI): Expressing concern over the observations made by SP MP Azam Khan in the Lok Sabha while Rama Devi was presiding over the proceedings of the House, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that disrespecting women is not in our civilisation.

"It is not in our civilisation to disrespect women. This kind of behaviour and comments in Parliament and other legislatures demean our parliamentary democracy and should be avoided," said Naidu while addressing a gathering after presenting 'Democracy Awards' by the State Election Commission of Maharashtra.

"The country witnessed a couple of days back a member of the Lok Sabha making some objectionable comments about a woman presiding officer, who was in the chair. Members of the House have rightly voiced outrage over the comments of that Member," added Naidu.

Azam Khan had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Rama Devi on Thursday who was then presiding over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, which was debating a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq.

Naidu's remarks came a day after members cutting across party lines on Friday demanded strong action against Khan with several of them calling for "exemplary action" against him.

Speaker Om Birla had assured the agitated members that he would take a decision shortly after consulting the leaders of various parties.

He also held a meeting of leaders of political parties on the issue on Friday. Sources said that Azam Khan is likely to be asked to make an unconditional apology in the House over his remarks. (ANI)