Not interested in any position: Shashi Tharoor rules out contesting for CWC chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday ruled out contesting for the post of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chief, should one be held, saying that he had contested for the post of the party's national president as he stood up for certain principles and now it was time for others to 'step forward'.

"I'm not interested in any position for myself. It was to make a certain point and stand up for certain principles that I contested for the (Congress) president's post. I feel I made my point, now it is for others to step forward," Tharoor told ANI.

Congress constituted the Organising Committee and Reception Committee for the 85th Plenary Session of the party to be held between February 24-26 in Raipur.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said he does intend to go for the Plenary meeting although he is not interested in any position for himself.

"The plenary is happening and I intend to go there," he said.

On whether the Congress should polls for the next CWC chief, Tharoor said, "It is for the party high-command to decide."

"I believe that I don't have anything further to show by running (for a party post) at this point, having already contested for the president's port. It's best that I step aside and let the process unfold," he added.

Last year in October, Tharoor contested the Congress presidential polls but lost to Mallikarjun Kharge.

On where the party stands in the run-up to next general elections, Tharoor said, "My own impression is that the Congress is going well in some states and not to well in others. We need to get our act together. There's still a year to go for the Lok Sabha elections and this time should be put to good use."

"Congress President has constituted the Organising Committee and Reception Committee, for the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, to be held from February 24-26, 2023, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as follows, with immediate effect," the AICC said in a statement.

The Reception Committee will be headed by Mohan Markam while Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been made the co-chairman.

The Reception Committee has 112 members. (ANI)