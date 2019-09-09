Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at NEDA meeting in Guwahati, Assam on Monday. Photo/ANI
Not just Assam, we want to make country free of infiltrators: Shah

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:17 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government wants to make the whole country free of infiltrators and not just Assam.
"In all states, especially in Assam, people have expressed concern for NRC, both different queries. They think that many people have been left out of NRC. Smaller states have concerns that those left out in NRC could come to their states. I want to assure that no infiltrator can live in Assam and they cannot enter other states because we want to make the whole country free ofinfiltrators, not just Assam," he said while speaking at the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) meeting here.
In the final NRC list published on August 31, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.
The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.
The Home Minister said that there is no link at all between Article 370 and Article 371.
"Article 370 was a temporary provision, while Article 371 is a special provision and it is a right of the North East. All your rights shall be protected. No intrusion of any kind shall be allowed. No intrusion of any kind shall be allowed. Art 371 will not be hurt by Citizenship Amendment Bill. The government is working on this. Citizenship Amendment. W have a very clear cut off date December 31, 2014," he said.
Shah said that they people should work towards making North East free from corruption. "The more you work on eliminating corruption, more people will like you. You shall be liked and appreciated," he added.
The Home Minister requested all border states of North East to become vigilant and work with Union Government to ensure strict action against those involve in drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking.
Shah said that all states should work in coordination to offer a joint package for tourism in the region.
Speaking on NEDA which is a coalition of parties led by the BJP, Shah said that the alliance is a geo-cultural entity of North East.
"If we want NDA to reach every village in North-East, then we needed NEDA. The process of creating NEDA started in 2016, now it has become big. When I went to Nagaland, I had said that we need to make North-East Congress-free. Now, it has become reality and whole North-East is now under NEDA," he said.
"Every state is an integral part of India, to spread this feeling at the grass-root level it was important to make North-East 'Congress Mukt'. Today, I'm delighted that all 8 states of North-East are with NEDA," the Home Minister said. (ANI)

iocl