Not received resignation letter from Hardeep Singh Dang, says CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Soon after Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang tendered his resignation from state assembly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said he has not received any letter or discussed the matter with the MLA.

"I have received information about Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation. I have not yet received any letter from him or discussed the matter in person. Until I meet him personally, making comments over it will not be appropriate," said Nath.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly Speaker said he will consider the resignation as per the rules and take necessary action.



"I have received the news of Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation. He has not tendered his resignation to me in person. When he submits his resignation to me, I will consider it as per the rules and take necessary action," said Speaker NP Prajapati.

Hardeep Singh Dang earlier in the day had tendered his resignation from the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

