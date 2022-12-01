Not scared of ED action, tell us what Modi government did for Telangana?: TRS leader K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central government and accused it of conspiring against the ruling KCR government in the state to bring it down.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said, "We will go to jail for the public. For eight years the opposition states have been targeted but we are not afraid and we will not stop exposing BJP.''

"We all are seeing what is happening in the country. At least nine states in the country where democratically elected governments were formed have been brought down and the BJP took the charge in all those states in the last eight years after the Modi government came to power in the Centre," she said.

The TRS leader alleged that any state where elections are due to take place, the ED arrives before the Prime Minister.

"ED arrives even before Modi ji in those states. The same is happening with Telangana...The agencies have arrived here just before the elections," she said.



The Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in the end of 2023 to elect all 119 members of the state's legislative assembly.

"We are not scared of anything...We welcome the agencies, and we will absolutely cooperate with them...but tell us what you (the Modi government) did for Telangana?" she said.

The TRS leader was responding to reports that her name was mentioned in the remand report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

She also accused the BJP of conspiring against TRS leaders and trying to defame them through cheap politics. "They (BJP) continue to play tricks such as leaking information to the media, spoiling the reputation of political leaders," Kavitha alleged.

"With all due respect, I would like to tell Modi Ji that we don't care if you want to put us in jail. We are ready to go to jail, but we will not stop working for the people of the state," she added.

She said that the Telangana government is doing well under KCR's leadership.

"We exposed the BJP's conspiracy to bring down the Telangana government and people of the state have already seen it. This action by agencies is only a reaction to it," she claimed. (ANI)

