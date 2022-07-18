Not supporting tribal woman for President's post reflects Opposition's mindset: Ravi Kishan

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan on Sunday said not supporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, reflects the mindset of the opposition.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministers and MPs on Sunday held a meeting at Parliament ahead of the monsoon session beginning tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur who attended the NDA meeting said, "BJP nominated a tribal woman for the President's post. The party then selected the son of a farmer as the vice presidential candidate. Not supporting a tribal woman for the highest post in the country shows the Opposition's mindset."

"The Opposition parties never paid attention to people from poor families or tribal communities. They never cared for the common man. BJP stands with the poor, tribal community, farmers and people from the backward sections. Our thought and ideology are being admired on the world stage. The public has got to know who actually cares genuinely. There is a wider acceptance among common people for both Murmu and Dhankhar," he added.

The Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.



Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.

The voting for the next President of India will start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21.

The BJP on Saturday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, NDA Vice Presidential candidate Dhankhar completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. (ANI)

