Nothing unusual in meeting Nadda: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party chief Babulal Marandi on Monday termed his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda as a "regular occurrence" while asserting that such meetings have been part of his long political career.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "In politics, it is common to meet. I have been in politics for long and we meet a lot of people."

He also remained tight-lipped over any future prospects of his party and downplayed the speculations of JVM's merger with BJP.

"I have no such information. Only such news is coming. If someone tells me its source, I may also want to go and know about it", he said.

Marandi, however, also refused to deny the reports and said, "I cannot say anything on what others are saying".

Speaking further over the meeting of his party's core committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, he said, "You will know about the meeting tomorrow only".

JVM is the party founded by former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi. (ANI)

