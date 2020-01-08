Nothing wrong in Deepika Padukone supporting protest against JNU violence, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday backed actor Deepika Padukone for her visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University stating that there was nothing wrong in supporting students who were protesting against the violence at the campus.

"Whatever happened in JNU, anyone will speak against it. I do not see anything wrong in Deepika Padukone supporting the JNU protest," said Congress leader Chavan while speaking to ANI here.

The Bollywood actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties.

Hitting out at Padukone, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the actor should have taken "proper cognisance of violence" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking".

The actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.

She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.

Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked the students and teaching staff with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)

