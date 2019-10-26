Poster reading 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' was put up outside Thackeray residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Poster reading 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' was put up outside Thackeray residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Now 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' poster outside his home

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): "Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray" poster was put outside Matoshree- the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
On Friday, a similar poster was put in Worli, from where the Thackeray scion contested the assembly polls.
On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the media, also raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena will get the chief minister's seat in the state this time.
In addition, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that their party chief, Udhhav Thackeray should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.
"In our meeting, it was decided that like Amit Shah had promised 50-50 formula before Lok Sabha polls. So, both allies should get a chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years and Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP," Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Thane told reporters here.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.
The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:59 IST

Andhra: TDP accuses YSRCP govt of encouraging sand mafia,...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to all the construction workers protesting the shortage of sand in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:50 IST

Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath temple ahead of Diwali

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday paid a visit to the Badrinath temple to offer prayers ahead of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:47 IST

'Kyarr' is moving away from western coast, rainfall in Goa...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (NAI): The cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' is moving away from the western coast and the rainfall activity over Goa is likely to reduce from the late evening of Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:38 IST

Karnataka: Cyclone Kyarr impacts Diwali festival for potters

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Due to the impact of Cyclone Kyarr, Karnataka has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few days, which has affected the business of potters in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:28 IST

Indian Coast Guard steps up SAR readiness in the wake of Cyclone Kyarr

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard on Saturday stepped up efforts for Search and Rescue (SAR) in the wake of cyclone Kyarr that is centred in the east-central Arabian Sea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:27 IST

Ahead of ''Deepotsav' Yogi arrives in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday arrived in Ayodhya to participate in 'Deepotsav' celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:27 IST

Haryana: Khattar to take oath as CM, Chautala as his deputy on...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana will take place at the Rajya Bhavan here at 2.15 pm on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:14 IST

Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking wages to casual labourers in hotels

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure wages to casual labourers working at five-star hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and with catering service providers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:12 IST

Odisha: State govt. issues directions to assess damage caused by...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday wrote to all Collectors in the state directing them to assess the damage to private properties due to recent heavy rainfall that occurred during October 23-25.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddaramaiah tears into Karnataka minister for claiming state...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday slammed Karnataka cabinet minister C C Patil for claiming that the state does not have enough funds to help the flood victims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Goa CM, Deputy CM, LoP extend wishes on eve of Diwali

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his deputy Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar and the state's opposition leader, Digambar Kamat on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on the eve of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:08 IST

Ajay Chautala granted furlough

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning, said DG Tihar Jail.

Read More
iocl