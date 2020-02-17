NPR won't be implemented in MP as of now, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The National Population Register (NPR) is not going to be implemented in the state as of now, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Monday.

A letter from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has clearly stated that NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now."

"The announcement of the NPR which is in the discussion here is dated on December 9, 2019. After this date, the central government notified the CAA. Therefore, the NPR announcement was not made under the CAA. It was made under the Citizenship Act 1955 under the amendment made in 2003 in rule number 3," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma informed that the notification regarding NPR that is being reported is from December 2019.

"The CAA came after it. So notification was not under the CAA. Also, there is clear direction from the Chief Minister that NPR will not be implemented in the state," he said. (ANI)

