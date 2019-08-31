NRC fiasco exposed those who tried to take political mileage out of it: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took a veiled dig at the BJP over what she termed as "NRC fiasco" saying that it has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it.

"The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation," she said in a series of tweets without naming anyone.

"My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process," she added.

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday excluding over 19 lakh people.

Whereas over three crore people have been found eligible for the inclusion in the final NRC, Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator of the NRC, said in an official statement.(ANI)