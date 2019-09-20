NRC won't come to Bengal, nobody will be pushed out: Mamata

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday made it clear that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented and no one will be pushed out from the state.

Accusing the BJP of using NRC as a political tool, Banerjee urged the voters to check the names in the list which was being updated.

"BJP has negatively publicised NRC. They are promoting it as a political tool. NRC will not come to Bengal. Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal. People who have been living in Bengal for so many years, they will stay here the same way," she told reporters here.

"Voter list is being renewed, so I would urge you to check whether your name is in voter list. Have faith in me, NRC will not happen here," Banerjee said.

On Thursday, Banerjee had met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi where she raised the issue of Assam NRC in which 19 lakh people were excluded.

The TMC supremo had reiterated her today's statement that the exercise will not be implemented in West Bengal.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

