File photo of Ajit Doval
File photo of Ajit Doval

NSA in Srinagar to oversee implementation of government's Kashmir plan

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reaching Srinagar to oversee the security situation after the scrapping of Article 370 and to observe the ground implementation of the government's 'Kashmir plan' there.
The NSA will be on ground shortly and is accompanied by senior officials from both the bureaucracy and security forces. They will be working on the ways of implementation of the steps required for the two new union territories created by the government, top government sources said here.
The sources said the topmost priority of the government is to ensure that the local population should not face any issues due to the implementation of the decisions.
"Already forces have been deployed in the Valley to tackle any violence, communal or otherwise, that is expected to be instigated by Pakistan there," the sources said.
The areas of concerns or the follow up action on situations that may emerge would be addressed by the government on multiple fronts, the sources said.
"Situations like Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the issue by taking it to the International Court of Justice have already been looked into," the sources said.
The sources also said Doval will hold discussions with all stakeholders on ground, including the bureaucracy and the security forces, on the creation of structures for the new administrative set up in the two new union territories.
As per the new structures that will come up in Jammu and Kashmir based on the Delhi model of Union Territory, it will be ensured that state police forces are controlled by the Centre. This will help in better coordination with the state.
"While taking the decision to turn the state into a union territory, we have also taken into account security situations that are going to emerge when American forces would withdrawing from Afghanistan and Pakistan turning the jihadis towards India," the sources said.
Under the new set up, land, police and civil services would be controlled by the Centre, they said.
Prior to the announcement of the government's decision to scrap Article 370 in Parliament today, the NSA was in the Valley for three days around the time when the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war was celebrated.
The sources said all stakeholders including the foreign ministry, defence forces - especially the Army - were included in the plans before the announcement was made. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:08 IST

EWS quota Bill for J-K passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:06 IST

Gujarat: IAF rescues 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two Indian Air Force helicopters rescued 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Lahura and Kosadi villages of Mangarol here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:04 IST

'Bills placed, discussed, passed on the same day 33 times in Parliament'

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Refuting Congress lawmakers' allegations of hurriedly pushing through bills, including scrapping of Article 370 through a resolution, the government sources say that introducing, discussing and passing a bill on the same day is not unprecedented, and has happened over t

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:56 IST

Won't let AIIMS become another JNU: Resident Doctors' Association

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): After calling off their strike against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday stated that it will not let the premier medical institute turn into a "polit

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:52 IST

No need of constitutional amendment to reflect change in number...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday that there was no need to amend the Constitution to reflect changes in the number of states and that it can be done by bringing about change in the requisite schedule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:50 IST

Pune: Traffic police appeals citizens to avoid visiting bridges

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amidst the flood-like situation in the district, Pune traffic police on Monday, appealed to citizens to stop gathering on bridges as it disrupts traffic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:46 IST

Gurugram: Displaced Kashmiris celebrate revocation of Article...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A group of displaced Kashmiris here on Monday celebrated the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:39 IST

Andhra: Over 1 lakh people affected in East and West Godavari...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Over one lakh people have been affected due to floods in the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:38 IST

Don't commit monumental blunder, will have catastrophic...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Revoking Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the proposal to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- would have catastrophic consequences, former Home Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:38 IST

Assam Congress leader writes to Amit Shah seeking intervention...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to intervene and stop the re-verification of the NRC draft list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:37 IST

Article 370 increased corruption in J-K, hindered development: Shah in RS

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the existence of Article 370 caused economic backwardness and hindered the development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that political corruption aided by the said article harmed residents of the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:34 IST

Himachal Pradesh: One injured in bus accident following...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): One person was injured in an accident after boulders hit the bus he was travelling in following a landslide near Hassan Valley area here on Monday.

Read More
iocl