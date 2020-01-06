NSUI to protest against JNU violence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, will be holding a protest over yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in which over 30 students were injured.

A large number of students and a few faculty members were injured after some unidentified goons went on a rampage inside the university campus on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, AIIMS Trauma Centre chief, has informed that all the 34 JNU students who were admitted to the hospital for treatment yesterday have been discharged.

According to government sources, Registrar and Pro-VC of JNU have already met Delhi LG Anil Baijal today and apprised him of the situation.

Police will talk to students and start collecting evidence, sources said.

Sunday's violence at the campus has invoked strong criticism from all political quarters with many senior leaders demanding inquiry and swift action over the incident.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

The situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university.

Following the violence in JNU, police forces are also on alert and additional forces are being deployed in universities across the country including in Aligarh Muslim University. (ANI)

