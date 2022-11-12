Objectionable remark against President Murmu: BJP writes to NCW, seeks disciplinary action against TMC leader Akhil Giri

West Bengal [India], November 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW), and requested for immediate arrest of West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri and take appropriate action against him and "try to dismiss him from the MLA post also" over his objectionable remark on the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

"Trinamool leader Akhil Giri, during a meeting in Nandigram, has collectively commented on The Respected President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu Ji for her Looks and her Caste he says "Deakte valo noi. Aha-ha ke Rupushi! Amra ruper bacher kori na. Tumar Rastropati kamon deakte Baba?" West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan said in a letter to the commission on Saturday.

He said that Giri's statement was a very despicable act, and it cannot be forgiven under any circumstances, nor can it be left at any point.



"She (Droupadi Murmu) is respected excellency for 140 crores of Indian people. This is an insult to our Democratic System, this is an insult to our Fare Constitutional Structure and This is an insult to all 140 crores of Indian Citizens," the letter read.

"This issue is not only related to women's respect; it also reflects their thinking. And this type of thinking cannot be left in society because it is harmful to society as well as the country. I request the commission to immediately arrest Akhil Giri for this heinous act and take appropriate action against him," the letter added.

Akhil Giri made the objectionable remarks against the President of India on Friday while talking about West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

Speaking to the media the BJP leader Saumitra Khan said, "It is only India where a tribal woman can be the president. But the kind of statement that TMC minister Akhil Giri has made is defamatory."

"I have written to the Prime Minister, the National Commission for Women, and also to the speaker of the West Bengal assembly, and requested to immediately expel TMC leader Akhil Giri for his statement, and I would like to request all the tribal community and women of West Bengal to launch a protest, this is an insult of the President and all tribal women," he asserted. (ANI)

