Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI]
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI]

Odisha: 61 IAS, 71 IPS posts lying vacant in the state, CM Naveen Patnaik informs Assembly

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:21 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): As many as 61 IAS officers post and 71 IPS officers posts are lying vacant in the state of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly in a written reply.
In reply to a question asked by the BJD MLA Chakradhar Kanhar, CM Patnaik informed "At present the state has 176 IAS officers and 61 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 237 IAS officers to the state, Of the 176 IAS officers of the State Cadre 27 are on the Central Deputation, 1 on Inter-State Deputation and another IAS officer on Study leave form the state"
Elaborating further on the officials for the Indian Police Cadre (IPS), it was outlined that 71 posts were lying vacant in the state.
"Odisha has total 117 IPS officers at present and 71 posts are vacant against the Sanctioned strength of 188 IPS officer to the State, Of the 117 IPS officers of the Odisha Cadre, 29 are on the Central Deputation and 1 IPS officer on Inter-State Deputation", the government said in its reply.
The Odisha Chief minister also informed that 26 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers were promoted to IAS rank in 2017 and seven OAS officers were promoted to IAS cadre in 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:39 IST

Maharahstra: Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong govt will not remain for many...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is set to form the government in Maharashtra, newly-elected BJP MLA Ram Satpute on Wednesday said that their government will not last for many days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:16 IST

Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:27 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:02 IST

Propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47 completed: ISRO

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that the propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47, carrying a third-generation earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, has been completed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 06:51 IST

Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil to be Maharashtra deputy CMs:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has said group leaders of their respective parties -- NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat -- will become Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:58 IST

Telangana: Man burnt alive after hut catches fire in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was burnt alive after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire in Vanasthalipuram area here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:57 IST

Odisha achieves 93 pc Aadhaar enrolments, country-wide average...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha has made appreciable progress by achieving 93 per cent Aadhaar enrolment, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Deputy Director General G Venugopal Reddy said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:01 IST

Telangana: Newborn baby stolen from govt hospital in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 16-day-old girl was stolen from a government hospital in Khammam here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:44 IST

Odisha to adopt Tamil Nadu's micro composting model for wet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As part of its 'Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha' campaign, the Urban Development Department of Odisha government has decided to adopt Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Centre (MCC) model for proper management of wet waste.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Israeli fire experts delegation pays homage to 26/11 terror...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel National Fire and Rescue Services, which is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, visited Nariman House on Tuesday to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Witnessed abuse of democracy, some J-K leaders will face prison:...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that he witnessed the abuse of democracy when he was serving as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that some leaders from the newly formed Union Territory will surely go behind the bars for indulging in corrupt practices.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 03:26 IST

Dogs, horses, sticks own land in Bihar, Zamindari Abolition not...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that Zamindari Abolition Act was not implemented in Bihar properly, adding that lands are registered in the name of dogs, horses and even sticks in the state.

Read More
iocl