Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after leaders protest, boycott

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 3 PM on Monday after the opposition Congress party members staged a protest against the alleged injustice to the farmers of the state, while the BJP legislators boycotted the assembly proceedings.
The Congress leaders protested in the well of the house, alleging that the government is not purchasing the paddy crops from the farmers, amid demonstrations from farmers in Sambalpur, Odisha.
Speaking on the issue, Adhiraj Panigrahi, MLA, Congress, said: "The farmers are not being able to sell their crops in the market at reasonable prices. Moreover, the government seized nearly 1,600 quintals of paddy crops yesterday. Why should the government seize the crops, instead of providing them free entry in the markets?"
Panigrahi also stated that the government itself is proving that the token system is a complete failure.
Meanwhile, all BJP legislators boycotted the assembly proceedings today, demanding a CBI inquiry in the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.
BJP had earlier alleged that a certain police officer was influencing the probe in the murder of the Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer.
"The BJD government is taking this death case very lightly. The criminals who are involved in the case should be prosecuted under section 302 and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dalit community should be given justice," said BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Naik on Friday, accusing the government of not doing enough over probing the case.
Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:38 IST

iocl