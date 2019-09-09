Union Minister of State Mansukh L Mandaviya (Image Source: Twitter handle)
Odisha benefitted over Rs 16,000 crores during 100 days of Modi govt: Union Minister Mandaviya

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:18 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Monday said that Odisha was directly benefitted to a tune of Rs 16,605.2 crore to tackle with state-related issues during the 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.
"Odisha directly benefitted to a tune of Rs 16,605.2 crore (Cyclone Fani, CAMPA and Railway Budget) in first 100 days of Modi Government apart from the higher allocation in other centrally sponsored schemes and programmes," the Union Minister of State for Shipping and for Chemical and Fertilizers said while speaking at a presser here.
He said that highest ever allotment during a natural calamity like Fani has been sanctioned to the state by the Centre. "Even before the cyclone could hit Odisha Rs 340 crore was given as advance, later when the Prime Minister came to see cyclone victims another Rs 1,000 crore was given to the state. Finally, an additional amount of Rs 3,338.22 crore was sanctioned. Taking the total sanctioned to Rs 4,678.22 crore," he said.
He continued, "An all-time hike of Rs 5,933.98 crore was allotted to Odisha under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA FUND),"
"In the Union budget 2019-20, Odisha has been allocated Rs 5,993 crore for the railway sector. In 10 years of UPA regime annual Railway Budget for Odisha hardly crossed Rs 1,000 crore a year," the Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term has been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country. (ANI)

