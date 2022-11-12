Odisha: BJP fields Pradip Purohit for Padampur bypoll

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday decided to field Pradip Purohit as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district.

A notification from the BJP's central headquarters confirmed this.

The Padampur bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.



Purohit who is the State BJP Krushak Morcha president was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Padampur in the 2014 election, however, Purohit lost the 2009 election.

The by-election will be held on December 5 and the results are scheduled to be declared on December 8.

The last date for filing nomination papers is November 17. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on November 18. The last date for withdrawing candidature is November 21. (ANI)

