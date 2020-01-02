Odisha BJP to start a month-long 'Janjagran' campaign on CAA

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start its one-month long Janjagran campaign from Thursday to clear misconceptions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP leader Golak Mohapatra told ANI: "We are organising this one-month long campaign to make the people of our state aware of the facts related to the CAA and to clear misconceptions which have been created by the Congress and left parties."

"During this one-month period, we will organise press conferences and intellectual meets in all districts. BJP party workers and leaders will also go to the people and raise awareness amongst them about the CAA and difference between the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he added.

Mohapatra further said that the BJP has plans to cover all the districts of the state during the campaign. (ANI)