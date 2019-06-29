Odisha budget pegged at Rs 1.39 lakh cr; govt fulfils all promises, says Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the Budget for 2019-20 in the state assembly with a total budgetary allocation of Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Praising the budget, Pujari said on Friday, "This year's budget is 15 per cent more than that of the previous year and it is more farmer oriented. We have also presented a separate budget for agriculture."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said with this budget the state government had fulfilled all the promises made before the recently held state elections.

"The government is fulfilling all the promises made during the last election. Biju Swastya Kalyan and Kaliya yojana for farmers are pro-farmers," Patnaik said.

A total of Rs 27,760 crore were allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Castes and Minorities in the Budget presented on Friday.

Rs 5,611 crore have been allocated for the KALIA Scheme while Rs 218 crore for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Rs 3,457 crore has also been allocated for various schemes and programs for women and child development in the budget. (ANI)

