Odisha CM calls on President Kovind, apprises him about progress of relief works for cyclone victims

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about the devastation caused by cyclone 'Fani' in the state.

The Chief Minister also apprised the President about the progress of relief and restoration works.

President Kovind expressed his solidarity with the people of Odisha in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone 'Fani' and wished early restoration of normalcy, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' had made landfall along Odisha coast on May 3.

"The total loss to the public properties and requirement of funds for relief measures have been estimated at Rs 9,336.26 crore," a state government official had said on June 6. (ANI)

