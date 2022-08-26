Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Mandaviya against short supply of fertilizers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday regarding the short supply of fertilizers to the state against its monthly requirement during the current Kharif season.

Requesting Mandaviya's personal intervention in the matter of inadequate supply of fertilizers against its monthly requirement including the backlog of previous months, Patnaik wrote in his letter, "It is envisaged to make good the loss with a good harvest expecting a near normal monsoon in line with the forecast of IMD. Therefore, the supply of this most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per the requirement. Besides, August-September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilizers and a short supply during this juncture would adversely affect the agricultural production in the State."

"There is a severe shortfall in the supply of DAP and shortfall in supply of MOP to the State against the requirement," his letter read.

According to the letter, the overall availability of DAP during the Kharif season as on July 31, was 69 per cent against the pro rata requirement with a shortfall of 46,877 MT.

It also read that the good spell of monsoon after a dry spell has triggered the agricultural operations to full swing, hence a huge demand for fertilizers.

"The State has suffered a loss in crop production during the previous year due to natural calamities like YAAS, JAWAD and GULAB," the lette read. (ANI)

