Odisha CM seeks Serum Institute CEO's cooperation for early COVID-19 vaccination in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spoke to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute over a video call to discuss on the progress of coronavirus vaccine.

CM Patnaik sought his cooperation to keep Odisha as a priority for vaccination once necessary clearances are obtained. He also stated that the state government will be in touch with Serum Institute for this purpose.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford University to develop COVID-19 vaccine. He also congratulated Poonawalla for the recent promising results published in Lancet on the vaccine.

The Chief Minister also applauded the philanthropic activities carried out by Poonawalla and the foresight in tying up with various research institutions across the globe to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

Among others, Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister's Office, ACS Health and Secretary to CM were present during the video call. (ANI)

