India's Oil and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan [File Photo/ANI]
India's Oil and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan [File Photo/ANI]

Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan calls for accelerating Rourkela smart city project

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): India's Oil and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday sought the intervention of the Central and the Odisha government for speeding up the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSL) stating that only Rs 22.23 crore of the Rs 376 crore sanctioned for the work has so far been spent.
In separate letters to Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan expressed disappointment over the progress in Rourkela Smart City project work.
"It is a matter of pride that Odisha can count two cities in this marquee programme - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. As one of the first industrial urban centers in India, Rourkela stands to gain massively from the holistic development enshrined in the Smart City model. I am disappointed to note that the total expenditure incurred by RSL thus far is only Rs 22.23 crore of which Rs 16.37 crore have been spent towards consultancy fees and salaries," the minister said.
"It is unfortunate that four years after the sanction of grants from the Central and state government, RSL has not been able to show significant progress in the project," the letter by the Union Minister read.
"Keeping in mind the welfare of the citizens of Rourkela, I request your personal intervention in expediting the resolution for speeding up the progress of the Rourkela Smart City Project," he urged both the Odisha Chief Minister and the Union Urban Affairs Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:25 IST

Ex-Hockey captain Sandeep Singh likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Indian National Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next few days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:18 IST

Many distortions in history, present real picture of India to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): There were many "distortions" in the history drafted by the colonial rulers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday while calling for presenting the "real history" of India to the younger generations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:14 IST

BJP to reach out to masses to spread Gandhiji's ideals

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): More than 3,000 lawmakers, legislators, councillors and state party functionaries of the BJP will go among public to popularise Gandhian principles as part of "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" planned on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:11 IST

EC announces Rajya Sabha bye-polls for 2 seats

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that bye-polls for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will be conducted on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:10 IST

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter doing well but no signal from Vikram...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Thursday expressed satisfaction on the working of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter while reiterating that no signal has been received from Vikram lander so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:09 IST

Mathura: Armed man sets own car ablaze, fires in air outside SSP office

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A man armed with a pistol created unrest outside Mathura SSP office while setting his own car on fire here at Civil Line checkpoint on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:53 IST

Everything on record: CPI on Rs 15 crore donation from DMK

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja defended his party's position in regard with the case of Rs 15 crore donation received from ally partner DMK from Tamil Nadu during Lok Sabha election and by-polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:50 IST

Maharashtra: 12 dead as heavy rains, flood wreak havoc in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Pune has mounted to 12 after another body was recovered by fire brigade officials.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:44 IST

Priyanka attacks BJP over Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Outlining the similarities between the Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of not providing justice to the victims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:40 IST

DK Shivakumar files bail plea in Delhi HC in connection with...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in connection with the money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:33 IST

BJP files complaint against Kejriwal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered a complaint in Parliament Street police station against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj for 'spreading misinformation in public about National Register of Citizens'

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:27 IST

Madhya Pradesh Honey Trapping Case: Over 4000 files seized,...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): State police have extracted more than 4000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case of Madhya Pradesh.

Read More
iocl